Granite Street pedestrian bridge gets new look

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) announced a redesigned version of the proposed pedestrian bridge planned for Granite Street.

The bridge, one of the key elements of the city’s successful RAISE Grant, seeks to facilitate pedestrian access from Commercial Street and South Commercial Street.

Redesign of the bridge came after recommendations at a December 2022 public meeting where citizens asked for more gently sloping ramps and a wider bridge to help cyclists.

The redesign is expected to help pedestrians accessing nearby Delta Dental Stadium and SNHU Arena for events as well as major employers in the area like SNHU, WMUR, the Hilton Garden Inn and others.

Additionally, the redesign will emulate the design of the old Notre Dame Bridge that connected the West Side and East Side of Manchester from 1937 to 1989.

The public is encouraged contact the DPW with questions and/or comments on or before June 8, 2023.

To learn more about the Granite Street Pedestrian Bridge and the RAISE project, visit raisemanchester.org.