Granite Street pedestrian bridge gets new look

Monday, May 29, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics 0
Monday, May 29, 2023 Andrew Sylvia City Hall, Civics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Granite Street, looking east, with the redesigned bridge

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, the Manchester Department of Public Works (DPW) announced a redesigned version of the proposed pedestrian bridge planned for Granite Street.

The bridge, one of the key elements of the city’s successful RAISE Grant, seeks to facilitate pedestrian access from Commercial Street and South Commercial Street.

Redesign of the bridge came after recommendations at a December 2022 public meeting where citizens asked for more gently sloping ramps and a wider bridge to help cyclists.

The redesign is expected to help pedestrians accessing nearby Delta Dental Stadium and SNHU Arena for events as well as major employers in the area like SNHU, WMUR, the Hilton Garden Inn and others.

overview of the Commercial Street and Granite Street intersection with the redesigned bridge.

Additionally, the redesign will emulate the design of the old Notre Dame Bridge that connected the West Side and East Side of Manchester from 1937 to 1989.

The public is encouraged contact the DPW with questions and/or comments on or before June 8, 2023.

To learn more about the Granite Street Pedestrian Bridge and the RAISE project, visit raisemanchester.org.

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts