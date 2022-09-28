September Grand Jury indictments for Hillsborough County Superior Court

MANCHESTER, NH – A homeless woman accused of stabbing a 71-year-old man to death inside his home at The Carpenter Center is under indictment on second-degree murder charges.

A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury returned two indictments charging Stephanie Beard, 34, with alternative counts of second-degree murder. One indictment accuses her of knowingly causing John Glennon’s death with sharp force injuries with a knife, and the other count accuses her of recklessly causing his death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Beard also was indicted on one count of theft by unauthorized taking for stealing Glennon’s car.

Beard is accused of the May 13, 2022 stabbing death of Glennon in his 323 Franklin St. apartment at The Carpenter Center. Beard is accused of fleeing the scene in Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. She was arrested in Boston the following day.

Raymond Moore, 40, the homeless man accused of killing 75-year-old Daniel Whitmore, 75, on Sept. 5, 2022, on a popular walking trail not far from The Village at Beech Hill apartment complex, was indicted on an attempted first-degree assault charge in connection with another incident on July 10, 2022.

Moore is accused of slashing at S.R.’s mid-section with a knife and threatening, “I’ll fucking kill you.” He was free on personal recognizance bail when police say he killed Whitmore.

Shane Dziura, 28, of 312 Lake Ave., is accused of shaking a one-month-old baby girl, causing a brain injury. He was indicted on first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. On April 29, 2022, Dziura is accused of shaking the infant, described in indictments as a family member, and causing the infant to suffer intracranial bleeding. He also is accused of injuring the baby’s left leg.

Others indicted by the grand jury, which handed up 196 indictments, included:

Tiffany L. Albert, 25, of 141 West St., Apt. 1., two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon. Between Feb. 9 and 10, 2022, Albert is accused of leaving two children, ages 8 and 3, who are family members, among uncapped syringes, at least one of which contained fentanyl.

Aaron Allen, 54, of 241 Pine St., two counts first-degree assault, and one count each of criminal threatening, deadly weapon, and falsifying physical evidence. Between July 7 and 8, 2022, he is accused of holding a machete-style blade against M.W. K.’s throat, striking him in the head with a long blunt object, causing serious bodily injury, and then hiding the weapon.

Russell G. Alvarez, 69, of 80 Chestnut St., 3E, attempted first-degree assault, domestic violence, with a deadly weapon. On April 24, Alvarez is accused of grabbing M.M. by the face with one hand and attempting to stab M.M. with a long knife he was holding in his other hand.

Angus Anderson, 40, of 199 Manchester St., burglary, robbery and second-degree assault. On March 8, 2022, Anderson is accused of entering the residence of R.D. at 178 Central St., Apt. 4, for the purpose of committing simple assault. In a separate incident on May 29, 2022, he is accused of using physical force on T.U., in the course of stealing a dog, and choking T.U.

Luis J. Avendano, 55, formerly of 5 Seventh Ave., Manchester, two counts of unemployment compensation fraud. According to the indictments, between June 30, 2015, and July 6, 2019, and again between March 14, 2020, and March 6, 2021, Avendano received unemployment compensation, to which he was not entitled, on a total of 68 occasions to which he was not entitled when he said he was unemployed but, in fact, he was working for several employers.

Fred Baldinelli, 60, of 404 Lake Ave., indecent exposure/sex act. On June 24, 2022, Baldinelli is accused of exposing his genitals in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

Zenandre Braccio, 29, of 102 Sagamore St., theft by unauthorized taking. On Dec. 30, 2021, he is accused of accepting $2,300 from J.O. in payment for a transmission which he never delivered and never returned the money.

Tyler Brooks, 26, of 101 Main St., Bristol, first-degree assault. On July 6, 2022, in Antrim Brooks is accused of driving a large tool with a metal scraper into Dr. Masewic’s chest, causing a laceration.

Jonathan Bryceland, 29, of 225 Spruce St., burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying physical evidence. On April 11, 2022, Bryceland is accused of breaking into Avis Car Rental, 367 South Willow St., stealing a 2022 Nissan Rogue and removing the license from the stolen car.

Aaron Cantrell, 33, of 102 Sagamore St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon; possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell; and possession of a controlled drug. On March 29, 2022, Cantrell is accused of recklessly driving a motor vehicle at a high rate of speed while being pursued by police and possessing more than five grams of crack cocaine he intended to sell. He also is accused of two counts of possessing amphetamine after previously being convicted of an offense.

Charles C. Casey, 21, of 44 Rimmon St., third floor, reckless conduct and domestic violence, criminal threatening. On May 28,2022, while intoxicated, he is accused of pointing a firearm at J.H., age 22.

Seth Cormier, 21, of 389 Belmont St., Apt. 2, robbery. On June 13, Cormier is accused of threatening J.P. with a knife when he ordered J.P. to open the store register and then stole the cash inside it.

Anthony Cote, 37, of 361 Hevey St., Apt. 3, arson. On July 10, Cote is accused of starting a fire in his apartment which caused more than $500,000 in damage to the building.

Nicholas David, 49, of 2 Donovan St., Merrimack, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On May 24, 2022 in Manchester, David is accused of going toward JC with a knife while yelling profanities at him.

Elias Dawley, 28, of 29 Colonial Drive, Greenfield, robbery and criminal threatening. On July 12, 2022, in Manchester Dawley is accused of being armed with a firearm while ordering T.B. to empty his pockets in a search for money or valuables.

Anthony Daylor 32, of 29 Massabesic St., possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; receiving stolen property, a firearm; felonious use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. According to the indictments, on June 7, 2022, Daylor had a black Taurus model 62C 9 mm pistol while in possession of heroin/fentanyl he intended to sell.

Jonathan Dearborn, 30, of 407 Hanover St., Apt. 2, felon in possession of a firearm on June 29, 2022.

Wellington de la Cruz Montero, 22, of 288 Auburn St., aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Between Dec. 4 and 6, 2021, Montero is accused of touching a 13-year-old girl’s genital opening when she told him no.

Edward Esty, 26, of 65 Butler St., Hillsboro, four counts of reckless conduct; two charges of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender; felon in possession of metallic knuckles; second-degree assault; conduct after an accident; disobeying a police officer. The charges are in connection with a police pursuit on Route 9 in Hillsboro on Aug. 2, 2022, during which Esty allegedly drove at more than 100 mph and crashed into a cruiser, injuring his passenger who suffered a broken arm, and a police officer, who injured his back.

Catherine Gagne, 48, of 199 Manchester St., two counts each of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking. On June 28, 2022, Gagne is accused of breaking into 76 Nelson St. and being in possession of property worth more than $1,500 belonging to J.S., M.S. and J.H. One of the theft charges also accuses her of being in possession of a black Ruger .290 caliber handgun belonging to J.S. and M.S. and valued at $260. The other burglary indictment accuses her of breaking into 489 River Road on July 29, 2022.

Mark Donald Gagnon, 48, of 452 Pine St., Apt. 307, reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 2, 2022, Gagnon is accused of using his pickup truck to strike K.S.

Jordan Geoffrey, 37, of 1776 Front St., theft of services and two counts of issuing bad checks, both to the city of Manchester. The theft of services charges accuses Geoffrey of writing a check on Jan. 4, 2022, to 603 Pest Control LLC on an account that he knew had a negative balance of $14,989.60. On Nov. 11, 2021, and again on Nov. 15, 2021, Geoffrey is accused of writing two checks totaling $3,456 to the city knowing he had insufficient funds in the account to cover them.

Matti Lynn Guyer (aka Matthew Johnston), 28, of 660 S. Porter St., Apt. 302, two counts of second-degree assault. On April 11, 2022, Guyer is accused of causing serious bodily injury to L.B. when Guyer slammed L.B. to the ground and repeatedly punched her in the face causing a fractured eye and contusion.

Dimitry Gvizda, 36, of 123 Garden Drive, Apt. 18, four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, two of them charging a pattern of sexual assault. The charges involve two children. The alleged assaults date back to Jan. 1, 1998, when one child was 5 years old. For that child, the assaults allegedly continued until Aug. 4, 2004. The other child was 6 years old when the alleged assaults began on 1/1/01 and continued through July 18, 2007.

David Hamilton, 24, of 225 Walnut St., Apt. 1, three counts each of first-degree assault; and conduct after an accident. On Sept. 5, 2022, on Dubuque Street, Hamilton put his Honda Accord in reverse, accelerated and struck three women, according to the indictments. One woman fractured her pelvis, another dislocated her shoulder and the third suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula in her right leg. Hamilton is accused of fleeing the scene but crashing his car on Wayne Street and running from the scene.

Jeffrey Hardwick, 55, of 199 Manchester St., receiving stolen property. On May 12, 2022, Hardwick was in possession of a 9 mm Ruger handgun reported stolen in a Manchester burglary.

John Edward Hilliard, 49, of 96 Summer St., Brockton, Mass., burglary, aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. The charges stem from more than 12 years ago, on Jan. 30, 2010 when Hilliard allegedly broke into a woman’s home to sexually assault her. He is accused of sexually penetrating the woman who was physically helpless to resist and also grabbing her breast, causing serious injury.

Marc Horowitz, 51, of 157 Massabesic St., criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On June 27, 2022, Horowitz is accused of brandishing a knife at J.R. and E.L.

Ronald Laquerre, 60, of 171 Oak Hill Road, Weare, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one alleging a pattern of sexual assault. From Sept. 12, 2017 through Sept. 12, 2019, Laquerre is accused of a pattern of sexual assault involving a child who was 9 years old when the assaults began.

Jesse S. LeBlanc, 25, of 795 Dublin Road, Peterborough, DUI-aggravated collision with serious injury. On April 15, 2022, LeBlanc is accused of driving while intoxicated on Main Street in Dublin and then crashing, causing serious bodily injury to himself.

Kayla G. Markham, 30, of 540 Dorchester St., receiving stolen property. On June 18, 2022, Markham is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2020 Kia Telluride.

Jeremy Matos, 30, of 20 W. Stearns Ave., criminal threatening; two counts of felonious use of a firearm; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon; handguns armed career criminal; possession of a controlled drug – 29 Xanax pills — with intent to sell; possession of methamphetamine. On July 22, 2022, Matos is accused of racking a firearm and pointing it at M.R.’s face.

Courtney Orleans-Atkins, 36, of 25 Schulyer St., criminal threatening and falsifying physical evidence. On June 29, 2022, Orleans-Atkins is accused of threatening K.L. with a loaded weapon. He then is alleged to have put the .380 caliber handgun in a fanny pack and placed it on the floor in his children’s room.

Joshua Provost, 30, of 100 Murphy St., criminal threatening. On July 6, 2022, Provost is accused of approaching a Manchester police officer with a knife in each hand and saying, “Do you want to take it from me?” and “Come on,” in a defiant tone, challenging the officer.

Malou Mayuol Roric, 38, of 17 Beech St., reckless conduct and criminal mischief. On June 28, 2022, Roric is accused of throwing rocks from an elevated position onto vehicles and pedestrian traffic. The criminal mischief indictment accuses Roric of recklessly causing more than $1,500 in damages to a vehicle owned by S.T.

Yordy A. Rubio-Olivero, 24, of 285 Lake Ave., #2, reckless conduct. On June 17, 2022, Rubio-Olivero is accused of driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed down heavy populated public ways on a Friday night at 8:30 p.m.

Nicholas V. Sechelaru, 18, of 55 Buzzell St., second-degree assault. On May 22, 2022, Sechelaru is accused of striking a family member in the face with a metal bat.

Ryan J. Shelto, 46, of 447 Dustin Tavern Road, Weare, one count each of first- and second-degree assault. On June 22, 2022, Shelto is accused of striking, NH, an intimate partner, in the face with an aluminum water bottle causing serious bodily injury to her left eye including that the left pupil was elongated and nonreactive.

Robert Sleeper, 35, confined in the Valley Street jail, criminal solicitation of witness tampering and witness tampering. On June 5, 2022, Sleeper is accusing of writing a letter to “Arialka” saying, “Whether (the victim) writes prosecution letter with your help or simply goes to court after you coach her—I come home in October and all this sex offender bullshit goes away.” According to the indictments, he later wrote, “you know what you need to say to talk to her and get her back on our side.” Originally, Sleeper was accused of sexually assaulting and molesting a girl between Jan. 1 and Feb. 17, 2021 in Nashua.

Luis Busi Valcarcel, 20, of 331 Spruce St., second floor, criminal threatening, deadly weapon. On April 18, 2022, Valcarcel is accused of positioning a knife in a cutting motion toward his own throat in front of a 6-year-old and telling the child, “Your mom and your brother, you are bad.”

Tyrone Vandemark, 29, of 219 Spruce St., domestic violence, criminal threatening. On June 23, 3033, Vandemark is accused of drawing a firearm from his waistband and telling his girlfriend to “back up” causing her to be placed in fear.

Gabriel Wonsang, 20, homeless, two counts of criminal threatening. On July 17, 2022, Wonsang is accused of threatening two Manchester police officers with a heavy metal chain.

This information is released monthly by the court to the media and is part of the public record.

What is a Grand Jury indictment?

According to the NH Law Library, an indictment is a criminal charge against a person by a Grand Jury. A Grand Jury considers evidence presented by the County Attorney or the Attorney General and decides whether there is sufficient evidence to formally charge a person with committing a crime. It is part of due process. Any accused individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.