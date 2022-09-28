MPD Under the Radar: Man covered in blood will not leave Hanover Street bathroom

Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed.

In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on what’s going on in our neighborhoods across the city, here are a few of those incidents that flew under the radar, as obtained from the Manchester Police Department Records Division.

For the Manchester Police Department’s daily logs, which provide the starting point for these reports, click here.

The actual names of individuals and organizations in these stories have not been revealed to protect them from potential harassment, excluding arrests where information is available.

Excluding any information that could reveal the identity of individuals or organizations, incidents that have been inflicted upon victims will be conveyed with as much accuracy as possible in the hopes that greater awareness about these incidents occurring within Manchester can prevent their reoccurrence to another victim.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is welcome to share their accounts of what happened by emailing andy@manchesterinklink.com

Reports from the Manchester Police Department Records Division cost Manchester Ink Link a dollar per page. If you would like to help us continue bringing you this column, please contribute to our efforts here.

Aug. 18, 11:18 a.m. – A woman reported with long blond hair and a tight shirt was dancing near the intersection of Oak Street and Prospect Street.

The woman was reportedly lifting her shirt as she danced.

An officer spoke to the woman and the woman said she was not in the road and would leave the area.

Aug. 19, 8:29 a.m. – A woman on Pine Street called police in regard to a man and his sister following the woman around all the time.

The sister was sitting outside the woman’s workplace at the time of the car.

The woman said that this has been going on since July 7 and it’s only gotten worse since a restraining order was placed. However, the restraining order against the sister was dismissed on Aug. 17.

An investigation was opened into the incident, additional information was not provided.

Aug. 19, 10:12 p.m. – A man on West Shore Avenue received a text from a female friend saying a man named “Bugsy” had a knife and was coming for him, although “Bugsy” wasn’t his real name.

While the man thought Bugsy might be someone he knew, he doesn’t know a Bugsy and doesn’t know why Bugsy wants to do this, telling officers it made no sense.

The man told police that he owned a gun that is locked inside his house.

According to police records, some or all of the individuals related in this report were involved in another unspecified incident earlier in the day on Amherst Street, but additional information was not provided.

Aug. 20, 1:14 p.m. – An employee on Elm Street says that a man showed up an hour ago threatening to beat him up.

The employee knew the man’s first name, but not his last name and the store had the incident on video.

An earlier report involving the employee and the man listed them as roommates at one point.

The man was eventually found and given a no trespassing order.

Aug. 20, 7:34 p.m. – Police caught up the sister of a woman involved an incident at a parking lot near Silver Street where a woman threw a cell phone out of her Honda Odyssey at another woman. Apparently, there was a language barrier of some kind, but this is not explained.

The sister said the argument was about “stupid stuff” and everybody was sleeping now.

Aug. 21, 1:08 a.m. – A fight on Old Granite Street spilled out onto Elm Street, centered around a tall, skinny man wearing a red shirt.

The man may have had a gun and was travelling southbound on Elm when he entered into a verbal argument with individuals on Elm Street.

Police caught up with the man and determined that no crime was occurring at that moment.

They did discover something reported stolen out of Goffstown, but the information relating to the stolen item was redacted.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 21, 2:25 p.m. – A tow truck operator was trying to tow a car on Myrtle Street, but the owner of the car was jumping in and out of the car and he could not leave.

Additional information was not provided.

Aug. 21 5:53 p.m. – A landlord on Cedar Street wanted the car owned by a nephew of a tenant towed since the nephew didn’t live there.

The nephew threatened to shoot the landlord and called the landlord “a crackhead.” It was not clear if the nephew owned a weapon, but the landlord had video of the threats.

During the call, the nephew returned to the property and began screaming at the caller.

Officers arrived on the scene and removed the nephew.

Aug. 21, 7:00 p.m. – A man covered in blood entered the bathroom of a restaurant on Hanover Street and refused to leave. The manager of the man asked the man to leave the bathroom three times, with no results.

The man was given medical attention and advised not to return to the restaurant.