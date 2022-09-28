Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 64

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be cooler but remain dry as a large area of high pressure builds into New England that will last through the weekend.

5-Day Outlook Sept. 29-Oct. 3

Today: Sunny, breezy, and cool. High 64 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low 39 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 66 Winds: Light & Variable.
Friday night: Partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Saturday (Oct. 1st): Sun & clouds. High 69 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds. Low 48 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sun & clouds and cooler. High 59 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some clouds & sun. High: 63 Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Monday night: Mainly clear and cold. Low 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The remains of Ian will pass south of New Hampshire early next week.

Forecast for the White Mountains

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 18. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Click Here for NH’s interactive Peak Foliage Map

 

