Suspect in Friday Carpenter Center homicide arrested in Boston

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman who was named a suspect in the May 13 homicide of a man living at the Carpenter Center was arrested May 14 by Boston Police.

According to Attorney General John M. Formella Stephanie Beard, 34, was apprehended in Boston on Saturday and charged as a fugitive from justice. She will be arraigned on May 16 in Boston Municipal Court, South Boston Division.

An autopsy was completed on May 14, 2022, on the body of John Glennon. 71, whose body was found inside his home at 323 Franklin St. in Manchester on May 13, 2022.

The autopsy, conducted by Dr. Mitchell Weinberg, determined the cause of Mr. Glennon’s death was multiple sharp force injuries, and that the manner of his death was homicide.

Beard was wanted on a warrant out of Manchester charging her with second-degree murder for causing the death of Mr. Glennon, by stabbing him in the head with a knife, and theft by unauthorized taking, for stealing Mr. Glennon’s car, a silver Subaru Impreza.

The charges against Ms. Beard are merely accusations, and Ms. Beard is presumed innocent until and until proven guilty.