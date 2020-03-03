Saint Anselm wins overtime lacrosse thriller

It’s March 3, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Men’s Lacrosse

The Hawks climbed to 2-0 thanks to a 17-16 overtime victory against the Florida Tech on Monday.

Despite leading 14-11 heading into the fourth quarter, Florida Tech scored five straight goals, forcing a late Saint Anselm comeback to put the game into overtime.

Senior Matt Cullinan (Jupiter, Fla.) scored the game winner in overtime, his fifth of the contest.

Senior Ryan Richards (Mendon, Mass.) had three goals and four assists for Saint Anselm while junior Matt Ward (Shrewsbury, Mass.) also adding three goals while freshman Jack Robinson (Wilbraham, Mass.) and junior Griffin Shoemaker (Shirley, Mass.) two goals each.

Freshman Craig Yannone (Lynnfield, Mass.) won 23 of his 37 face-off opportunities, with eight ground balls in the win.

Next up is a game against Georgian Court on Wednesday, March 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Saint Anselm grabbed a pair of wins on Tuesday, defeating Gannon, 2-0 and Concordia-St. Paul, 2-1. Senior Morgan Perry (Bethany, Conn.) and sophomore McKenna Smith (Old Town, Maine) each pitched seven-inning starts, combining to allow 17 strikeouts against seven hits.

At the plate, senior Shannon Colson (Rochester, N.H.) was the only Hawks batter with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with an RBI against Gannon.

Another doubleheader is scheduled on Wednesday in Florida against Kentucky Wesleyan and Georgian Court.

Baseball

It’s hard to win when giving up eight errors, but that was the case on Monday as Saint Anselm fell 16-7 to Cedarville.

The Hawks had just four hits, two from sophomore Matt Collins (Beverly, Mass.) and two from senior Salvatore Pezzolla (East Greenbush, N.Y.).

Freshman Dylan Bedder (New Providence, N.J.) was on the hook for the loss, walking seven and striking out five with all six runs during his tenure coming unearned.

On Tuesday, the Hawks allowed a combined 20 hits in a 20-10 loss to Wilmington University.

Sophomore Logan Doran (Stony Brook, N.Y.) had a leadoff home run in seventh, breaking what had been a no-hitter up to that point. Pezzolla and junior Ben Horsfall (Westborough, Mass.) had back-to-back doubles.

After winning their first four games, Saint Anselm is now 4-5, and will