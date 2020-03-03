Wrong-way driver on Bridge Street takes out multiple vehicles

MANCHESTER, NH – It was all hands on deck when a multi-car accident shut down a section of Bridge Street on Tuesday.

Police, fire and ambulances responded to the crash reported at about 12:48 p.m. that according to some bystanders, was caused by a pick-up traveling east on Bridge Street in the westbound lane. Several people who witnessed the accident said the male driver appeared to be unresponsive. The pick-up truck struck several vehicles head-on and side-swiped others, also hitting parked cars.

The driver of the pick-up remained unresponsive according to witnesses and the truck was still in gear with tires spinning when it came to a stop. Occupants of one of the vehicles that was struck reportedly broke the passenger window of the truck in an attempt to shut off the vehicle. The driver was pulled from the truck by bystanders but refused medical treatment.

A SAAB which was struck had two occupants and the female was transported by AMR to the Elliot Hospital, while the male occupant was transported by private vehicle to the Elliot to be evaluated.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.