Fisher Cats looking for national anthem singers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are looking for people to sing the national anthem at this season’s home games.

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, March 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, with successful candidates getting the opportunity to perform at one of the Fisher Cats’ 70 home games.

Registration is available online on a page at the Fisher Cats website.

Now in their 16th year serving as the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, the Fisher Cats will begin their season on Thursday, April 9 (7:10 p.m.) in Reading against the Fightin’ Phils, with their home opener on Thursday, April 16 (6:35 p.m.) against the Hartford Yard Goats.