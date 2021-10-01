Safe Station services will transition to Doorways on Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Friday, Manchester Fire Department Chief Andre Parent informed members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) that as of 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, the city’s Safe Station program will be transitioning to the Doorway of Greater Manchester.

The move follows Nashua’s transition toward moving Safe Station-style services out of fire stations once 24/7 for those seeking support regarding opioid abuse can be found elsewhere, a move that has been sought by some on the BMA, but with no action in the past.

Parent thanked members of the Manchester Fire Department who filled a void to help those in need of help with opioid addiction-related issues up to this point.

“We are proud to have created an environment which reduced stigma and judgement during the intake process for individuals suffering from substance abuse disorder,” said Parent. “This process has become the gold standard for a judgement and stigma-free intake process and has been replicated across the country. This is one example of how dynamic the (Manchester) Fire Department is in responding to the needs of the citizens of Manchester.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig thanked Catholic Medical Center and various officials and agencies in Concord in helping the city transition the Safe Stations’ support into the Doorway of Greater Manchester.

“We want those who are struggling with substance use to know that they are not alone. Help is here and available,” said Craig. “While Safe Station as we know it is coming to an end, the Doorway of Greater Manchester is now available 24/7. Individuals seeking help should no longer go to a fire station – they should go directly to the Doorway and be connected to the help they need.”

The Doorway of Greater Manchester is located at 60 Rogers St. Anyone seeking additional information can call 2-1-1 or seek emergency support by dialing 9-1-1.