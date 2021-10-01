Following recount, Craig and Sullivan will still square off

MANCHESTER, N.H. – After Friday’s recount, Manchester voters will still see a repeat of the 2019 mayoral election this fall as incumbent Joyce Craig faces off again against challenger Victoria Sullivan.

Third-place finisher Rich Girard requested the recount after finishing 128 votes short of overtaking Sullivan for second place, a difference of just over one percent of all ballots cast for mayor in the primary.

Following the recount, which took approximately five hours, Craig gained seven votes from the official primary tally, putting her at 5,488. Sullivan gained three votes (2,549) and Girard gained five votes (2,423).

There were 109 ballots without votes for mayor and 17 ballots had assorted write-in candidates.