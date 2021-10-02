1 arrested after fight erupts at Memorial football game

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a fight that broke out Friday night during a football game. One person was arrested.

On October 1, 2021, at approximately 8:10 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the Memorial High School football field for a large fight in the stands.

Based on the circumstances the crowd was asked to leave the area. While officers were there it was learned that someone had mentioned a firearm.

At this time the information has not been substantiated. The incident is under investigation

There was one arrest from the fight, Wuor Akol, 19, of Manchester. He was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.