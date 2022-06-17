Recommendation advises against block scheduling at Memorial and Central next fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. – It appears that there will probably not be any block scheduling at Manchester Central High School and Manchester Memorial High School next fall following a recommendation by the Board of School Committee (BOSC) Teaching and Learning Committee on Tuesday.

In contrast to traditional “bell schedules,” which generally have high school students attend seven to eight classes in a day with classes in specific courses each day, block schedules have fewer but longer classes each day with courses alternating depending on the day.

Manchester’s public schools began to experiment with block scheduling as the district transitioned in late 2021 in part to try and reduce COVID-19 exposure between students traveling through hallways and provide more uninterrupted instructional time for teachers. However, block scheduling became increasingly difficult due to logistical challenges with the return of complete in-person instruction as well as a learning curve for staff.

Survey data presented on Tuesday showed that a majority of students and teachers as well as a plurality of parents fully or partially support the concept of block scheduling. Anecdotal evidence from students and parents given to the BOSC also indicated that many students found it easier to learn concepts with the longer class times.

However, staffing shortages have also required long study halls as well, with BOSC Central Student Representative Lydia Mann reporting that some study halls can have dozens of students talking so loudly that no studying can be done, leading some students to leave campus during that time.

Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen told the BOSC that without an additional 10 qualified instructors at Memorial and 10 at Central, approximately 2,650 students at Memorial and 1,950 students at Central will be displaced into those study halls.

Allen told the board that she remains uncertain whether that many teachers can be hired and acclimated to the rigors of teaching in a block scheduling format by September and said that additional professional development is also needed for many current teachers still getting accustomed to the different teaching styles in block scheduled classes versus bell scheduled classes.

Even with the additional staff members, Allen said that the facilities plan coming out in late June could also play a role in the feasibility of block scheduling as well as high school course catalogs, as some courses may not have instructors or enough students given the new logistical hurdles that block scheduling provides.

Members of the BOSC such as Ward 1 BOSC Member Julie Turner voiced frustration that they have not received more feedback on the block scheduling rollout before Tuesday, as well as the appearance that feedback was obtained only for district administrators to say those preferences are currently impractical.

“I feel frustrated that we’re here, we solicited stakeholder feedback and we’re looking at it in the survey that was crafted and yet here we are with a predicament that appears like we’re not listening to stakeholders,” said Turner.

BOSC Student Member Sadie Mae Helena Jackson of Manchester West High School also voiced frustration regarding the possibility that there could be two separate scheduling systems in Manchester public high schools next year as no comparable issues were reported at West or Manchester School of Technology and some students such as herself have classes at both West and Central.

Allen and Superintendent Dr. Jenn Gillis told the board that they wish to implement block scheduling, but to do so without the drawbacks it has seen so far and would be expected in the near future at Central and Memorial.

Despite the vote, At-Large BOSC Member Peter Argeropoulos echoed the sentiment among others on the board that block scheduling should return to the two schools once it becomes fully feasible. Central Principal Deborah Roukey also told the board that the high school principals would continue to work on plans to improve potential block scheduling this summer.