Hassan named as “Fiscal Hero” for bipartisan budget efforts

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Government, National, Politics 0
Maggie Hassan on March 14, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) was named as a 2022 Fiscal Hero by Fix the Debt, a project of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to finding comprehensive solutions to address the national debt.

Fix the Debt, a project of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, recognizes Fiscal Heroes each Congress, honoring policymakers working to improve the nation’s fiscal situation and fix the budget process. Fiscal Heroes have distinguished themselves in ways such as leading bipartisan efforts to work through policy options to address the national debt and the federal budget process, including introducing legislation to improve the nation’s fiscal position.

“I’m honored to be recognized as someone who is working across the aisle to eliminate wasteful spending, cut taxes, increase innovation and efficiency, and reduce the national debt,” said Hassan. “Granite Staters rightfully expect that their hard-earned taxpayer dollars will be spent effectively, and I will continue working on a bipartisan basis to promote fiscal responsibility and move our economy forward.”

“Senator Hassan has led bipartisan efforts to strengthen fiscal responsibility and improve the federal budget process. We are proud to name her a Fiscal Hero and applaud her for her commitment to getting our nation on a more sustainable fiscal path,” said Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and head of Fix the Debt.

19 senators and 31 representatives were named to the list, their names can be found here.

