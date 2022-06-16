Friday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high around 85

Thursday, June 16, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Friday’s Weather

A cold front approaching from the Great Lakes will produce the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon with the frontal passage. Tonight will be cooler with less humid conditions. A chilly weekend with temperatures 10-15 degrees below normal.

5-Day Outlook June 17-June 23

Today: Partly sunny, warmer, and humid with a strong thunderstorm. High 85 Winds: WSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool, and less humid. Low 58 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday: Mix sun & clouds, breezy, and much cooler. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, cool, & breezy. Low 52 Winds: 10-20 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & cool with spotty showers. High 67 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday night: Clear & chilly. Low 49 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: More sun than clouds and warmer. High 74 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 52 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday (First Day of Summer): Mostly sunny & nice. High 78 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 55 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Hazy, hot, and humid weather returns at the end of next week!

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Thunderstorms are likely in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: A thick cloud cover in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with a heavy thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 08:33 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:33 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Waves around 2 feet. Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 66 degrees.

