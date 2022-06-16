Friday’s weather: Sunny, hot and humid, high around 85

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits obscured. Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s… except in the upper 50s at elevations above 5,000 feet. West winds 30 to 40 mph… except west 40 to 50 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds. Thunderstorms are likely in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

UV Index: Moderate.

Weather: A thick cloud cover in the morning, then intervals of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon with a heavy thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

Winds: Southwest winds around 15 mph.

Surf height: Around 3 feet.

Water temperature: 61 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low -1.3 feet (MLLW) 08:33 AM. High 8.9 feet (MLLW) 02:33 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee and Bike Week