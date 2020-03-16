Police update standard operating procedures to reduce face-to-face contact with public when possible

MANCHESTER, NH — In response to the continuing concerns surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Manchester Police Department is taking some new precautions. In an effort to protect both our officers and the public, we will be minimizing face-to-face contact whenever possible.

The number of officers on the streets won’t change and emergency calls will be handled as usual. Officers will always respond to violence and crimes in progress, however, non-emergency calls will be addressed over the phone. We will have officers available to handle these reports and do follow-ups.

Our lobby is still open, but if your police business is not urgent; we ask that you call rather than walk in. The number is 603-668-8711.

We understand that these changes are inconvenient, but we feel they will ultimately help our agency continue to provide city residents with the quality of service they expect and deserve. The Manchester Police Department is dedicated to keeping this community safe.

“We want to thank the community for their anticipated cooperation and patience,” says Chief Carlo Capano, “We are confident that the police department is prepared for anything that may arise.”

We continue to work with all city officials to safely deal with this new and ever-changing situation. We will always work to get the most up to date information available and share it with the public.

Please follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates.