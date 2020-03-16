Granite YMCA temporarily closes amidst growing coronavirus concerns

MANCHESTER, NH — The Granite YMCA will be closed effective Tuesday, March 17 through Sunday, March 29 due to the growing concern of Novel Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19). The Granite YMCA has always been a leader when it comes to the health and well-being of the communities and the people it serves. The accelerated spread of the Coronavirus and the challenge to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread demands immediate action. In order to help protect the most vulnerable populations and reduce pressure on hospitals and health care providers, The Granite YMCA will take the following temporary steps starting Tuesday, March 17:

All activities and group exercise programs have been temporarily cancelled.

Before and after school programs, including YSTART, will be closed through March 29.

Y-STAY, Y-STRIVE and all Teen Centers will be closed through Friday, April 3.

All facilities, branches and program centers (including Early Learning Centers) will be closed through March 29. Facilities are scheduled to reopen on March 30, depending on recommendations from the CDC and local health departments.

At this time, The Granite YMCA is evaluating opportunities and ways to engage membership with virtual and home-based wellness options. The financial strain that members and child care families may incur as a result of the various employment, school and community closures is also of the utmost importance. The Granite YMCA leadership team is currently evaluating our process for credits, holds and cancellations.

“These actions are not taken lightly,” said David Ports, CEO/President of The Granite YMCA. “We care deeply for each and every one of our members, volunteers and staff. Today, we have made a decision that we think is in the best interest of all.” The Granite YMCA will continue to monitor the situation and find ways for the Y to contribute to the community’s well-being that does not increase the risk of spreading the virus. For the most up to date information, please visit www.graniteymca.org.