4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in NH, including a person under age 18

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 16, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

What’s New

NH DHHS Announces Four New Presumptive Positive Test Results for COVID-19

DHHS announced four new positive test results for COVID-19. This brings the total in New Hampshire to 17 cases. The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in three adult males and one female under the age of 18 years, who are from the counties of Grafton (2), Rockingham (1), and Carroll (1). In total, sixteen cases of COVID-19 have either been travel-related (to domestic or international locations) or identified close contacts of a person with COVID-19; one person’s risk factors are still under investigation. All patients are isolating at home and household contacts have self-quarantined.

Public Health Laboratories COVID-19 testing update

On Sunday, March 15, DHHS received 195 specimens to be tested at the State Public Health Laboratories (PHL). Given the increase in demands on COVID-19 testing, DHHS anticipates the PHL will need up to two days conduct COVID-19 tests.

DHHS guidance to medical providers to coordinate testing with commercial laboratories

Commercial testing continues to expand to help more patients get tested through their health care providers. Some hospital laboratories are also developing local capacity to test for COVID-19. DHHS continues to communicate with healthcare providers to ensure patients and providers know how to facilitate testing through commercial labs. Commercial testing, currently available through LabCorp and Quest among others, takes 3-5 days for results. Commercial laboratories have given assurances that any specimens sent from New Hampshire will be tested.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated March 16, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-191 17 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL2 195 Total Persons Tested at NH PHL3 567 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 525

1 Includes specimens presumptive-positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL).

3 Includes specimens sent to CDC prior t NH PHL testing capacity.

