Police seek man who escaped from half-way house as suspect in at least 3 bank robberies

MANCHESTER, NH – A warrant has been issued for 55–year-old Michael Wells of Manchester in connection with a robbery that took place Aug. 26 at St. Mary’s Bank.

At approximately 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Manchester Police responded to St. Mary’s Bank at 207 Hooksett Road for a bank robbery.

Police learned that the suspect, later identified as Wells, handed the teller a note claiming he had a gun, but no weapon was shown. The teller gave the suspect cash and he left the bank.

Wells already has an active arrest warrant for a previous bank robbery in Manchester that took place on August 12, 2021, at the Citizens Bank at 1550 Elm St.

Along with these warrants, Wells is also a suspect in a bank robbery at TD Bank in Nashua on August 25, 2021. An arrest warrant was issued for Wells, charging him with Robbery. All three of these recent robberies are similar in nature.

Wells is also wanted by the NH Department of Corrections. He is on escape status after walking away from Calumet Transitional Housing earlier this month. He is also a Registered Sex Offender and failed to notify law enforcement of his address change. Therefore, he is wanted on a charge of Duty to Inform.

Anyone with information about Well’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. You can also call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or their Crime Line at 603-589-1665. L to R: TD Bank 8/25/21, St. Mary’s 8/26/21, and Wells photo from DOC.