Police issue arrest warrant for suspected Citizens Bank robber, identified as escapee from halfway house

MANCHESTER, NH – Police have released the identity and additional images of a man they believe robbed a downtown bank on Aug. 12.

There is an active arrest warrant for Michael Wells, 55, of Manchester who is wanted in connection with the robbery of Citizens Bank last week.

At approximately 9:50 a.m. police responded to the bank at 1550 Elm St., after a man had entered the bank and handed a teller a note, and said he had a gun. He fled the bank on foot.

Manchester Police were able to identify the suspect as Wells, who had walked away from the Calumet House earlier that week. The NH Department of Corrections also has a warrant for his arrest, in connection with his escape. Wells is a Tier 3 registered sex offender.

If anyone has information about Wells’ whereabouts call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040, or leave a tip via their online form at manchestercrimeline.org.

There is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.