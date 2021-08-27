Friday’s weather: Humidity continues with p.m. thunderstorms

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Friday’s Weather
5-Day Outlook Aug. 27 – Aug. 31
Today: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as warm and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Comfortable with lots of clouds High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers and comfortable for sleeping Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower along with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers late Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday: Some sun, warmer & humid with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Hazy sun, warm and humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and less humid Low 64 Winds:
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Unseasonably cool for the last weekend of August before periods of unsettled weather return the middle of next week.
Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye
Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.
UV Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 80s.
Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf Height: Around 1 foot.
Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:39 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 03:37 PM.
