Friday’s weather: Humidity continues with p.m. thunderstorms

Today: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as warm and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with lots of clouds High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers and comfortable for sleeping Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower along with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers late Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, warmer & humid with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hazy sun, warm and humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and less humid Low 64 Winds:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Unseasonably cool for the last weekend of August before periods of unsettled weather return the middle of next week.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny. UV Index: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential: None High Temperature: In the lower 80s. Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Surf Height: Around 1 foot. Water temperature: 68 degrees. Rip Current Risk: Low. Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:39 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 03:37 PM.