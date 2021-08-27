Friday’s weather: Humidity continues with p.m. thunderstorms

Friday’s Weather

Humidity and very warm temperatures linger today. Spot showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will usher in less humid conditions tonight.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 27 – Aug. 31

Today: Mix sun & clouds; very warm & humid with an afternoon thunderstorm High 89 (feel like 93) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, not as warm and turning less humid Low 61 Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Comfortable with lots of clouds High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Cloudy with a few showers and comfortable for sleeping Low 60 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower along with increasing humidity High 79 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy & humid with showers late Low 66 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Monday: Some sun, warmer & humid with a thunderstorm High 84 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday night: Partly cloudy, warm and humid Low 68 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Hazy sun, warm and humid with a spot thunderstorm High 84 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear and less humid Low 64 Winds:

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Unseasonably cool for the last weekend of August before periods of unsettled weather return the middle of next week.

Beach Forecast for Hampton & Rye

Weather Outlook: Mostly sunny.

UV Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 80s.

Winds: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf Height: Around 1 foot.

Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Tides Hampton Beach: Low 0.6 feet (MLLW) 09:39 AM. High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 03:37 PM.

