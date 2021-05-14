Police presence at Tru by Hilton hotel after a ‘check condition’ call leads to investigation of gunfire

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to the Tru Hotel at 135 Spring St., Thursday evening at about 6:30 p.m. to check someone’s condition.

Arriving officers heard what sounded like a gunshot. They immediately secured the area, the surrounding rooms were evacuated, and efforts were made to contact the individual.

Crisis negotiators were able to make contact and have been speaking with this person for a while. They are trying to get him to leave the hotel room, but so far, he is refusing to do so as of 9:30 p.m.

SWAT officers are on scene to assist in resolving the situation safely. We are not aware of any victims.