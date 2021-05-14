Police presence at Tru by Hilton hotel after a ‘check condition’ call leads to investigation of gunfire

Thursday, May 13, 2021 Manchester NH Police Department Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Police outside the Tru by Hilton Hotel on Spring Street on May 13, 2021. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to the Tru Hotel at 135 Spring St., Thursday evening at about 6:30 p.m. to check someone’s condition.

Arriving officers heard what sounded like a gunshot. They immediately secured the area, the surrounding rooms were evacuated, and efforts were made to contact the individual.

Crisis negotiators were able to make contact and have been speaking with this person for a while. They are trying to get him to leave the hotel room, but so far, he is refusing to do so as of 9:30 p.m.

SWAT officers are on scene to assist in resolving the situation safely. We are not aware of any victims.

Police ask that the public stay out of the area as police work. We will update when it is appropriate.