Tru by Hilton open for business in the heart of downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH – Hilton’s innovative hotel brand, Tru by Hilton, on Thursday announced the opening of its latest property, Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown. The 126-room hotel, located at 135 Spring St., Manchester, NH, is owned by Bedford Lot Venture, LLC and managed by Lafrance Hospitality. The new hotel is located in the heart of downtown Manchester, within walking distance from SNHU Arena, and a short drive from Manchester Boston Regional Airport and Merrimack Premium Shopping Outlets.

Tru by Hilton promises guests a simplified and spirited stay, rooted in value. Developed from the ground up using consumer and owner feedback, Tru by Hilton is a revolutionary brand with a cross-generational appeal for travelers looking for a new, affordable hotel experience.

“We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this innovative type of lodging,” said Molly Mulholland, General Manager. “Our ideal location, unique set of offerings, and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Manchester area.”

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms with a mobile desk, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build- your-own “Top It” breakfast bar with healthy, sweet and savory items, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, along with a 24/7 “Eat. & Sip.” market with gourmet snacks and drinks. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, free superfast Wi-Fi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby tablets and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

To make a reservation, visit manchesternh.trubyhilton.com or call 603-669-3000.

Learn more about Tru by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton and www.trubyhilton.com .