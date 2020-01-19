Penmen find three power play goals on Saturday

It’s January 19, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Southern New Hampshire University sports.

Indoor Track and Field

Graduate student Ashley Elder (Bristol, Conn.) won the shot put event at the Mary Grinaker Invitational in Northampton, Mass. on Saturday with a throw of 14.56 meters.

She has now won each of the three competitions she has competed in this season.

Senior Jill Couto (Newton Junction, N.H.) finished second in the 600-meter race with a time of 1:39.87, the fastest time ever in school history for that event.

Southern New Hampshire will return to action on Friday, January 24 at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University.

Men’s Hockey

Three power play goals powered the Penmen to a 4-2 victory over Stonehill on Saturday.

The only even-strength SNHU goal came from sophomore Travis Quigley (North Babylon, N.Y.), intercepting a pass at the Skyhawk blue line in the third period.

Freshmen Joe Biddle (Andover, Mass.) and James Nash (Hampton, N.H.) and sophomore Joe Fiorino (Willow Grove, Penn.) had the trio of power play scores for the Penmen.

SNHU leads the all-time series with Stonehill 43-38-3. The Penmen won two of the three meetings last season and will see Stonehill again on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The Penmen (7-8-0, 5-3-0 Northeast-10) return to action on Friday, Jan. 24 at 7:20 p.m. when they host Franklin Pierce University in a Northeast-10 contest at The Ice Den.

Men’s Basketball

Senior Shawn Montague (Yorktown Heights, N.Y.) had 17 points and 10 rebounds in their 83-73 loss to LeMoyne on Saturday.

Southern New Hampshire held its largest lead of the contest at 51-40 with just under 15 minutes remaining, when Le Moyne ripped off 10 straight points to pull within 51-50 with 12:59 to go.

Along with Montague, SNHU got double-digit performances from senior Eamonn Joyce (Medford, Mass.), junior Michael Almonacy (Brentwood, N.Y.) and freshman Ryan Conroy (Staten Island, N.Y.), getting 14 points from Joyce and 13 each from Almonacy and Conroy.

Southern New Hampshire, which had won five of its last seven, has now dropped four-in-a-row, while the Dolphins win for the eighth time in their last nine contests.

The Penmen (9-8, 2-7 Northeast-10) are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 22 (7:30 p.m.) when they play host to American International College at the Stan Spirou Field House.

Women’s Basketball

Senior Karlee Ziliak (Evansville, Ind.) led the Penmen with 15 points, but couldn’t help her squad to victory on Saturday, with SNHU falling 77-71 to LeMoyne.

Southern New Hampshire led by as many as 11 points in the first half, also outscoring the Dolphins 22-2 from bench players over the course of the contest.

Southern New Hampshire loses for the third time in five games, while Le Moyne wins for the fourth time in five contests. Le Moyne, which leads the all-time series with the Penmen, 30-8, has now won four-in-a-row against SNHU.

The Penmen (10-7, 3-6 Northeast-10) are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 22 (5:30 p.m.) when they play host to American International College at the Stan Spirou Field House.