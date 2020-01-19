Hawks knock off nationally ranked Adelphi

It’s January 19, 2020, here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm College sports.

Women’s Hockey

Junior Katy Meehan (Quincy, Mass.) scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds left in regulation on Saturday, giving the Hawks a 2-1 victory over Colby College on Pink-in-the-Rink weekend.

Meehan’s goal, her 12th tally of the season, came thanks to a pass from sophomore Kendra Currier (Middleton, Mass.). Forcing the puck forward from the defensive zone, Currier was able to get the puck in deep. She later collected the puck behind the goal line and fed it back in front for a crashing Meehan to poke home.

Amanda Nylander (Hanover, Minn.) had Saint Anselm’s other goal in the first period.

The Hawks (13-8-1, 10-4-1 Northeast Women’s Hockey Association) return to Sullivan Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. as they host another NESCAC opponent, Williams.

Men’s Hockey

On the men’s side, the Hawks put up a 6-0 victory over Post.

Sophomore Anthony Iacullo (Barrington, Ill.) had a power play goal and two assists, with junior Shawn Moors (Pointe Claire, Quebec) scoring a shorthanded goal.

Saint Anselm’s even-strength goals came from senior Mike Ferraro (Northbridge, Mass.), senior Ryan Spillane (Franklin, Mass.), senior Sean Verrier (Reading, Mass.) and sophomore Kilian Hammersmith (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), with Ferraro also adding two assists.

The six-goal win was the largest goal margin since a 7-1 win back on Nov. 30, 2019 against Wesleyan (Conn.).

Saint Anselm (11-7-1, 6-2-1 Northeast-10) has week off until the Hawks host the Greyhounds of Assumption College at Tri-Town Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

The Hawks made easy work of Adelphi on Saturday, earning a 117-90 win at Stoutenburgh Gymnasium.

Saint Anselm made 44 of its 65 field goals in the game, shooting a collective 67.7% from the floor, a mark that stands as the program record in the shot-clock era. The Hawks also reached 117 points for only the seventh time in team history, doing so for the first time since Nov. 26, 2000 in a win over Le Moyne.

The Hawks made 22 of its 30 shot attempts in the second half (73.3%). For the game, the Hawks were 29-for-39 from inside the arc and made 10 of their 15 treys in the first half alone.

Sophomore Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) 29 points, senior Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) had 26, junior Chris Paul (Highland Hills, N.Y.) had 25.

The Hawks (10-6, 6-3 Northeast-10) return to action Wednesday, Jan. 22, taking on regionally-ranked New Haven at 7:30 p.m. on the road.

Women’s Basketball

The 12th ranked Adelphi women’s team fell to Saint Anselm on Saturday, 72-61.

Saint Anselm poured it on in the first quarter, shooting at an 11-for-21 clip (52.4%) from the floor to open up a 26-13 advantage. The Panthers tied the game at 37 shortly into the second half. In response, the Hawks settled down and put the game away over the next six-plus minutes, scoring 14 of the game’s next 18 points to rebuild a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Adelphi shrunk the Hawks lead to nine points, 61-52, but Saint Anselm closed the game out with a lead of 11 points over the nationally-ranked Panthers.

Senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) had 14 points and 20 rebounds to record her 13th double-double of the season.

Senior Sara Messler (Durham, N.H.) came just short of joining her, with 13 points and nine rebounds on the day.

The Hawks (11-4, 7-2 Northeast-10) return to action Wednesday, Jan. 22, taking on regionally-ranked New Haven at 5:30 p.m. on the road.