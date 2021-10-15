Oct. 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 588 positive results with 60 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 15, 2021, DHHS announced 588 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, October 14. Today’s results include 401 people who tested positive by PCR test and 187 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 22 new cases from Saturday, October 9 (8 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 632; an additional 10 new cases from Sunday, October 10 (7 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 264; an additional 25 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (4 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 546; and an additional 21 new cases from Wednesday, October 13 (10 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 641. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,655 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (104), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (88), Strafford (78), Merrimack (71), Belknap (48), Coos (40), Sullivan (35), Cheshire (34), Grafton (23), and Carroll (22) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (60) and Nashua (27). The county of residence is being determined for thirty-six new cases.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

2 male residents of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 140 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 128,047 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 128,047 Recovered 121,872 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,520 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,655 Current Hospitalizations 140

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.