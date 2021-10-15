Oct 16: Essential Voices, a celebration of community and creating safe spaces

MANCHESTER, NH – Essential Voices is focused on the need for safe spaces in our community for those whose voices often go unheard, including members of the BIPOC community. MomsRising is providing an evening of great entertainment, inspiring speakers, brilliant performers, art instruction and art-making, free food and drinks for all.
Performers
Akwabaa Ensemble, Blair Which, Nicky DeFrancesco
Speakers
Kenny Frasch, Helena Iaquinta, Yasamin Safarzadeh
Kitchen Magicians
Josh Morris, Maggie Green
Interactive Art Experience
Unchartered Art
Join the heart of Manchester in one of the city’s most important parks to be yourself, meet new people or just fill up your belly.
Click here to RSVP via Eventbrite.