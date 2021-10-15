Oct 16: Essential Voices, a celebration of community and creating safe spaces

Friday, October 15, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH – Essential Voices is focused on the need for safe spaces in our community for those whose voices often go unheard, including members of the BIPOC community. MomsRising is providing an evening of great entertainment, inspiring speakers, brilliant performers, art instruction and art-making, free food and drinks for all.

Performers

Akwabaa Ensemble, Blair Which, Nicky DeFrancesco

Speakers

Kenny Frasch, Helena Iaquinta, Yasamin Safarzadeh

Kitchen Magicians

Josh Morris, Maggie Green

Interactive Art Experience

Unchartered Art

Join the heart of Manchester in one of the city’s most important parks to be yourself, meet new people or just fill up your belly.

Click here to RSVP via Eventbrite.