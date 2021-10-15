Lively arts Oct. 15-17: Bar music calendar, Mama Mia, Spamalot and the Linda Ronstadt Experience

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in our community calendar.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15th

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Nelson / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Travis Rollo / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Joe McDonald / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

In Clover / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16th

Matt the Sax / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3:30pm

Henry LaLiberte / Cheers (Concord) / 4pm

Garrett Partridge / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 4pm

John Chouinard / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Matt Poirier / Hermanos (Concord) / 7pm

Mr. Nick and Friends / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Justin Jordan / Backroom (Manchester) / 3pm

Incidentals / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Chris Powers (Solo) / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAMMA MIA / October 15-24 (Mainstage)

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

MARLENA PHILLIPS / October 16th at 7:00pm (Palace Theatre Spotlight Room)

Up close and personal night of music and conversation with Marlena. She’ll take you from touching ballads, through all the fun energetic classics, and back again. She will also debut several originals on her first night with us. As she likes to say to her audiences, “you ready? We’re going for a riiiiide!” With abundant spunk and personality, see why she’s An up-and-coming local artist, not to be missed.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Monty Python’s SPAMALOT – SCHOOL EDITION / October 15-17

Majestic Academy Teens at the DERRY OPERA HOUSE / Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON’S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY at the REX / October 15th at 7:30pm

From the popular podcast TWO BOSTON GUYS WHACK UP A PIE, comedians Jimmy Dunn and Tony V return to THE REX to deliver, discuss and dissect the world’s oddest news stories, as only they can. “Two Boston Guys whack up the News!”

THE LINDA RONSTADT / October 16th at 7:30pm

American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan’s formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history… The Linda Ronstadt Experience takes you on a Musical Journey of Chart Topping Smash Hits, “You’re No Good”, “When Will I Be Loved”, “That’ll Be The Day”, “Blue Bayou” and many more classic hits by Jackson Brown, Elvis Costello, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Warren Zevon and Little Feat to name a few!

Featured EVENTS:

THEATRE: BAREFOOT IN THE PARK (Concord) / October 15-17



Performances at the Concord City Auditorium

Ticket info: www.communityplayersofconcord.org It’s the 1960’s, and newlywed lovebirds Corie and Paul behold their first home – a tiny 5th floor walk-up in a crumbling Manhattan brownstone. Corie, a free-spirited optimist, is excited by its possibilities. Paul, an uptight young lawyer, sees only its flaws – like the hole in the skylight and leaky closet. When Corie’s straight-laced mother makes an unannounced visit, Corie arranges a blind date for her with their quirky, bohemian neighbor. Chaos and comedy ensue because while opposites may attract, adjustments may be needed to keep them together! MUSIC: NH PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA (Salem) / October 16-17 “From Darkness to Hope” at the Seifert Performing Arts Center at Salem High School . Includes performances of music by Beethoven, Samuel Barber, and Tchaikovsky. Conducted by Mark Latham. Tickets: https://nhpo.booktix.com/



THEATRE: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL (Manchester) / October 15-23

Presented by the Manchester Community Theatre Players at the North End Montessori School.

Tickets: http://www.manchestercommunitytheatre.com/ Adapted from the iconic Nickelodeon series, SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation—until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage. KID’S EVENT: WHIZ BANG WEEKEND (Manchester) / October 16-17



Celebrate National Chemistry Week at the SEE Science Center in Manchester. Weekend will include chemistry demonstrations and hands-on activities. Tickets at www.see-sciencecenter.org

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

David Spade / October 14th at 7pm / www.casinoballroom.com

Lenny Clarke / October 15th at 6pm / www.fulchinovineyard.com

Steve Scarfo / October 16th at 8:30pm / www.chunkys.com

Jim McCue / October 16th at 8:30pm / www.headlinerscomedyclub.com

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.