Nov. 21: Free turkeys for anyone in need at two Manchester locations

MANCHESTER, NH – Are you a Manchester resident in need of a turkey for your Thanksgiving dinner? Thanks to our collaboration with Hannaford and WZID, you can pick up a turkey at one of two locations this year!

When: Saturday, November 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Brookside Congregational Church, 2013 Elm St., Manchester

or

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive, Manchester.

Other FAQs:

Do I need my ID? All Manchester residents welcome, no, ID required.

What will I receive? Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are providing turkeys only, no fixings.

If you are a Manchester resident in need of support with food insecurity you can schedule a Food Box pick-up at 603-641-9441 ext 221, Tuesday – Friday.

The Tons of Turkey event will go on RAIN or SHINE! More information is forthcoming about our Christmas box distribution – Stay tuned!

