Nov. 20 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 527 new positive results with 80 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, November 20, 2020, DHHS announced 527 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 3.5%. Today’s results include 416 people who tested positive by PCR test and 111 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,089 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (96), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (76), Strafford (72), Merrimack (56), Cheshire (28), Belknap (25), Carroll (24), Grafton (8), Sullivan (3), and Coos (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (80) and Nashua (31). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 20, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 16,797 Recovered 12,201 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 507 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,089 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 827 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 108 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 399,806 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,818 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 55,688 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,192 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,475

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 970 907 959 388 684 776 1,029 816 LabCorp 685 1,063 1,387 746 654 3,052 1,071 1,237 Quest Diagnostics 750 1,150 1,999 2,391 1,785 1,592 2,253 1,703 Mako Medical 76 44 1 18 23 129 42 48 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 850 576 253 282 655 1,045 0 523 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 505 309 256 407 518 551 494 434 Other Laboratory* 2,421 2,349 534 1,407 2,059 2,918 950 1,805 University of New Hampshire** 3,708 3,107 14 4,057 3,906 2,581 3,579 2,993 Total 9,965 9,505 5,403 9,696 10,284 12,644 9,418 9,559 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 11/19 Daily Average LabCorp 13 8 0 0 16 13 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 23 20 6 10 19 43 33 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 2 0 0 4 5 6 0 2 Other Laboratory* 2 3 0 10 7 4 7 5 Total 40 31 6 24 47 66 40 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.