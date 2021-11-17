Nov. 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 774 positive results with 55 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, DHHS announced 774 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, November 15. Today’s results include 392 people who tested positive by PCR test and 382 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 17 new cases from Thursday, November 11 (6 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,070; and an additional 26 new cases from Friday, November 12 (11 by PCR and 15 by antigen test) for a new total of 701. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 6,344 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (178), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (119), Merrimack (83), Strafford (71), Belknap (63), Grafton (58), Sullivan (39), Carroll (22), Coos (19), and Cheshire (11) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (55) and Nashua (54). The county of residence is being determined for forty-five new cases.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Grafton County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 294 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 147,652 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 16, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 147,652 Recovered 139,669 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,639 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 6,344 Current Hospitalizations 294

Death Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Sept 20th, 2021 Male Merrimack 50 – 59 Week of Oct 11th, 2021 Female Hillsborough 90 – 99 Week of Oct 18th, 2021 Male Coos 50 – 59

