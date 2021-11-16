Manchester awarded $25 million RAISE Grant for four South Millyard projects

WASHINGTON – New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation has announced that the City of Manchester will be receiving $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation in RAISE grants for a variety of projects in the South Millyard area.

The funding, along with a $5 million local match will focus on a new roadway with a bridge and pedestrian and bike access over railroad tracks from South Commercial Street to Elm Street and then to Willow Street, a “peanut roundabout” to improve bicycle and pedestrian access near the intersection of South Willow Street and Queen City Avenue and a pedestrian bridge over Granite Street.

These projects focus around the area discussed in recent months in the Southern New Hampshire Planning Commission’s Transit Oriented Development Plan.

The news comes on the heels of President Joseph Biden signing the long awaited more than $1 trillion infrastructure package as well as his trip to Woodstock, N.H. earlier in the day discussing the legislation’s impact.

All four members of the delegation supported that bill and celebrated the news for Manchester specifically as well.

“It has been a good week for New Hampshire businesses and working families. On the heels of the bipartisan infrastructure bill becoming law, I’m thrilled to welcome this robust federal grant to reform and revitalize the Manchester Millyard,” said U.S. Senator Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and advocate for this grant. “The Manchester Millyard is a hub of innovation, educational institutions, restaurants, shopping and more, which is why we need to capitalize on this economic engine by improving transportation in and out of the area. These federal dollars will provide the support necessary for the Queen City to complete its transportation corridor so we can ensure swift and efficient movement of people, goods and services to and from the center. The RAISE grant program is an important funding tool to support New Hampshire projects, which is why I’ll continue to fight for increased federal investments as the government funding process gets underway.”

“This is terrific news for everyone who lives and works in Manchester – we know what a difference infrastructure investments can make in our local economies. This funding will improve the economically vibrant Manchester Millyard, helping it continue to serve as a center of economic growth and innovation in our state,” said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH). “I was glad to advocate in support of Manchester’s application for this grant and will continue working to ensure that communities in New Hampshire have the support that they need to improve their downtowns, create jobs, and strengthen their economies.”

“This game-changing federal grant will do more than fund key infrastructure and transportation projects in Manchester – it will make a down payment on creating the kind of bright future that is possible when we make smart, forward-looking investments that create jobs, spur economic development, and improve quality of life,” said U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH-01). “Manchester is New Hampshire’s largest city, home to the largest airport in Northern New England, and is a cultural and economic hub for surrounding communities. This RAISE grant project will serve the city, its residents, and those in surrounding communities, and I’m pleased that I was able to help deliver these funds to my hometown. Let’s get to work.”

“This has been a consequential week for our nation and our state with the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package yesterday, and with the wonderful news of this Department of Transportation grant, the future of New Hampshire has never looked brighter,” said U.S. Representative Annie Kuster (D-NH-02). “This federal funding will make transportation in and out of our region easier, bolster our economy, and expand opportunities for Granite Staters.”

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, who has joined with Pappas in advocating for a new commuter train station nearby, also celebrated the news.

“For three years, we worked diligently on this grant — so I am absolutely thrilled the City of Manchester was awarded $25 million, the most of any city in the county. This project will mitigate traffic congestion, provide increased transportation options including biking and walking trails and a pedestrian bridge over Granite Street and create opportunities for development throughout South Elm Street,” said Craig. “This is a big deal for the City of Manchester. This is an incredible opportunity and I want to thank the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, everyone at the Department of Public Works, Fuss & O’Neill, our federal delegation, Secretary Buttigieg, and everyone else who made this possible.”

More information on the projects can be found below.