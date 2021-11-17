Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy today (but the sun’ll come out tomorrow!) with high of 49

Tuesday, November 16, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in today before shifting offshore tonight. A warm front will bring above normal temperatures tomorrow with highs in the upper-60s, a few spots could hit 70!

5-Day Outlook Nov. 17 – Nov. 21

Today: Increasing clouds. High 49 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & mild. Low 41 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Milder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Some rain. Low 39 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 48 Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday night: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sun and clouds mixed. High 45 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Mostly cloudy High 50 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy Low 38 Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Thanksgiving travel week looks to be stormy, with some rain & snow possible!

Forecast for the White Mountains

  • Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming southwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning.
  • Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

grayscale photo of man writing on paper

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!