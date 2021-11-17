Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy today (but the sun’ll come out tomorrow!) with high of 49

Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure builds in today before shifting offshore tonight. A warm front will bring above normal temperatures tomorrow with highs in the upper-60s, a few spots could hit 70!
5-Day Outlook Nov. 17 – Nov. 21
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Thanksgiving travel week looks to be stormy, with some rain & snow possible!
Forecast for the White Mountains
- Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. At elevations above 5,000 feet, northwest winds around 45 mph becoming southwest around 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 23 below in the morning.
- Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 30 mph becoming southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!