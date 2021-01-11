NHCF gave nearly $400k to Manchester non-profits in 2020

CONCORD, N.H. – Last week, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation announced that it made $4,155,000 in grants through its Community Grants Program to support the operations of 88 nonprofits serving New Hampshire communities in 2020, including $390,000 to non-profits in Manchester.

Those Manchester donations included $60,000 to Easter Seals New Hampshire Inc., Girls Inc. of New Hampshire, Moore Center Services Inc., New Hampshire Musculoskeletal Institute, the Palace Theatre Trust, and the Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester. Special Olympics New Hampshire received a $30,000 donation.

Statewide, the Community Grants Program saw an increase of almost $1 million in grants during 2020, part of the over $40 million in support the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation provides each year.

“Nonprofits do critical work in every community in our region – in times of crisis, and always,” said Anne Phillips, director of grantmaking at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. “Many of them have been on the front lines during the public health crisis, and many have adapted and innovated in amazing ways to continue meeting their missions for our communities. The Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with and support these organizations that make New Hampshire a better place for everyone.”

To learn more about the Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants program and other grant programs, visit www.nhcf.org/grants.