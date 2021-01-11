SNHU, Americorps team up to train next generation of teachers

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Last week, Goodwill Northern New England Americorps and Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) announced a new program they believe will help aspiring teachers achieve their dream.

The program, called the School of Education to form the Teach for Impact Corps, will be hosted on campus at SNHU, with tuition and stipends paid for by AmeriCorps.

Teach for Impact members engage directly with middle and high school students in the greater Manchester area for 16 months while taking classes on campus to become a certified New Hampshire teacher. A dedicated faculty advisor and three professors at SNHU, along with experienced on-site teachers, provide expertise, support, and real-time guidance throughout the program—so members are well prepared and confident as they take on their first classroom teaching position.

With the disruption of in-person schooling this year, the two groups saw the need for secondary educators who are not only passionate and effective, but also skilled in face-to-face, hybrid, or wholly remote teaching.

“When I heard about the Teach for Impact program,” said current member Cecilia Martins, “it so perfectly aligned with my desire for community engagement and working towards a teaching certificate and education degree that I applied to it within an hour of hearing about it.”

The 15-month program begins in May and includes service as a full-time clinical teaching assistant in a local classroom from September to June.

Anyone interested in applying can find more information on the SNHU website or contact Prof. Audrey Rogers at SNHU in Manchester, NH, at schoolofeducation@snhu.edu.

