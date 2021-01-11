Several Manchester restaurants participating in “Mocktail Month”

CONCORD, N.H. – Following last year’s Mocktail Week event, this month the New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) is launching its first ever “New Hampshire Mocktail Month.”

In an ongoing partnership with Brown-Forman, The Mocktail Project and Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, the NHLC hopes the event will to help create a safer, more inclusive drinking culture.

During the month of January, more than two dozen restaurants throughout New Hampshire will feature specialty alcohol-free libations known as mocktails on menus. In Manchester, the list of participating restaurants and bars includes 815 Cocktails & Provisions, CJ’s Great West Grill, Masa Japanese Hibachi and Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant.

Launched in 2017 as a grassroots movement, the Mocktail Project was founded by Jesse Hawkins in an effort to create a stigma-free drinking culture. Since creating the Mocktail Project, Hawkins has travelled around the country promoting the mocktail movement.

“The demand for healthy, specialty mocktails is growing and it’s important consumers have those alcohol-free options available to them,” said Jesse Hawkins, Founder of the Mocktail Project. “It’s amazing how much support The Mocktail Project has received in New Hampshire. Working with NHLC and Old Forester to launch Mocktail Month is a great example of how a more inclusive, stigma-free drinking culture can be embraced.”

For more information on New Hampshire Mocktail Month, visit www.liquorandwineoutlets.com/responsibility.