NH Democrats criticize Saturday Trump trip

CONCORD, N.H. – Following the announcement that former U.S. President Donald Trump will visit New Hampshire on Saturday for a meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party, New Hampshire Democratic Party leaders held a virtual press conference to criticize Trump and New Hampshire Republicans by association.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley noted that the New Hampshire candidates endorsed by Trump in 2022 at the federal level lost and Trump could not win New Hampshire’s electoral votes in 2016 or 2020, questioning whether New Hampshire Republicans would want to associate themselves with those results.

Buckley also stated that Trump is struggling to garner support anywhere and hopes to silence New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who has criticized Trump in recent weeks.

Sununu will be in Washington on Saturday for the Alfalfa Club’s Annual Dinner as an invited guest, an event he has attended in the past.

“The Donald Trump record is an affront to every decent Granite Stater and he has no place in our state,” said Buckley.

New Hampshire State Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) echoed Buckley’s comments on Trump’s electoral record and also criticized Trump’s nomination of U.S. Supreme Court Justices that helped overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

“The New Hampshire Republicans have shown time and time again that they are not on the side of choice, not on the side of women’s healthcare and not on the side of women’s liberty and not on the side of Granite Staters,” said Soucy.

New Hampshire State Representative Laura Telerski (D-Nashua) criticized her colleagues in Concord that support Trump given his role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Building.

“Make no mistake, the New Hampshire Republican Party associating themselves so closely with Donald Trump is an endorsement of that kind of behavior, and goes against the strong traditions of peaceful retail politics we have cultivated here over decades,” said Telerski. “We are all disappointed to have Trump back in our lives, at all, but we are truly distressed to have him back in our beautiful state, and we look forward to his quick departure.”

In a separate release, Democratic National Committee spokesperson Ammar Moussa released the following statement on Trump’s trip.

“In his bid to consolidate support and scare off competitors, Donald Trump is reminding everyone of just how extreme the MAGA agenda was – from paving the way for the most extreme abortion bans, gifting tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations, and embracing the most fringe policies and divisive rhetoric. The rest of the GOP 2024 field is tripping over itself to be just as extreme and this is just the beginning in their race for the MAGA base,” said Mousa.