Senator Hassan names Manchester’s Richard as Granite Stater of the Month

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has honored Kaylee Richard of Manchester as one of her Granite Staters of the Month for the month of January.

Richard shares the honor with Samantha Grenier of Goffstown following their creation of a job fair in for approximately 150 female high school students in coordination with Girls at Work, the Manchester School District, the Gear Up program and their mentor, Elaine Hamel.

The duo came up with the idea after attending a job fair in 2022 and feeling it was geared heavily toward men. Their job fair attracted 16 local employers such as the Manchester Police Department and Trader Joe’s, among others.

“I admire Kaylee and Samantha for taking the initiative to make a difference in their community and empower women to explore their career options. It’s important that young Granite State women were able to see themselves in the women professionals they talked to and envision their career paths accordingly,” said Hassan. “Their courage in tackling the issue and making New Hampshire a more inclusive place is emblematic of the Granite State spirit, and I wish them luck as they organize a second women-only career fair this spring.”

Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.

Previous Manchester residents receiving the award from Hassan have included Deborah Cross, Noelle Lambert and Carter Manson. Heidi Matthews-Cantin and John Cantin of Manchester also jointly won the award.

A ceremony to honor the 2022 recipients of the award will be held at the Puritan Backroom on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.