Senator Hassan names Manchester’s Richard as Granite Stater of the Month

Friday, January 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Civics, Community, Government, National Politics 0
Friday, January 27, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Around Town, Civics, Community, Government, National Politics 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Kaylee Richard (left) and Samantha Grenier (right) organized a career fair for young women with the help of Girls at Work, an organization that hosts programs to build confidence and strength in girls. Courtesy/Office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) has honored Kaylee Richard of Manchester as one of her Granite Staters of the Month for the month of January.

Richard shares the honor with Samantha Grenier of Goffstown following their creation of a job fair in for approximately 150 female high school students in coordination with Girls at Work, the Manchester School District, the Gear Up program and their mentor, Elaine Hamel.

The duo came up with the idea after attending a job fair in 2022 and feeling it was geared heavily toward men. Their job fair attracted 16 local employers such as the Manchester Police Department and Trader Joe’s, among others.

“I admire Kaylee and Samantha for taking the initiative to make a difference in their community and empower women to explore their career options. It’s important that young Granite State women were able to see themselves in the women professionals they talked to and envision their career paths accordingly,” said Hassan. “Their courage in tackling the issue and making New Hampshire a more inclusive place is emblematic of the Granite State spirit, and I wish them luck as they organize a second women-only career fair this spring.”

Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.

Previous Manchester residents receiving the award from Hassan have included Deborah Cross, Noelle Lambert and Carter Manson. Heidi Matthews-Cantin and John Cantin of Manchester also jointly won the award.

A ceremony to honor the 2022 recipients of the award will be held at the Puritan Backroom on Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can complete the nomination form here.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts