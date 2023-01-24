Trump coming to New Hampshire this weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump will be speaking at the New Hampshire Republican Party annual meeting. The meeting will be held at 10 a.m.

In November, Trump announced that he will seek a second term as President in 2024.

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek released the following statement in regard to Trump’s visit.

“We are excited to welcome President Trump back to the Granite State to be the keynote speaker at our 2023 Annual Meeting. President Trump has long been a strong defender of New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary Status and we are excited that he will join us to deliver remarks to our Members.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement in regard to Trump’s visit.

“Republicans have locked in their primary calendar, and with New Hampshire set as the first state primary, candidates are already beginning to flock to the Granite State. As they gear up to challenge President Biden next year, the RNC and Republican presidential hopefuls will start flooding our airwaves, engaging with voters, and spending big money to win this crucial battleground state. Donald Trump’s visit is only the beginning.

“The path to the White House runs straight through New Hampshire, and Republicans know it. The DNC’s plan to penalize New Hampshire and withhold resources from our state jeopardizes the entire Democratic slate in 2024, when both houses of the state legislature, the governorship, two battleground congressional seats that could determine control of Congress, and the presidency are at stake.