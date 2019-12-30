New Year’s Eve 2020: Go out or stay home, we’ve got you covered

MANCHESTER, NH — Another new year another #newme challenge on Facebook and last-minute plans that need to be strung together. With December holidays dominating our minds it is no wonder that most of us are left scrambling the week before New Years. Well, you’re in luck because this article is for those of us who did not make their plans months in advance.

Traditions, old and new

The New Year consists of so many traditions that are rooted in starting off your New Year on the right foot. If you don’t already have a tradition you practice, now is as good a time as any to start a new one.

A tradition I grew up practicing is cleaning the house on New Year’s Eve and eating 12 grapes at midnight.

Eating 12 grapes is a tradition that originated in Spain. Each grape represents the 12 months of the New Year. It is thought to bring luck and prosperity into your New Year.

In the Philippines they keep the doors and windows open on New Year’s Eve as a way of letting out all the bad energy and inviting new energy in. Try at your own risk in this chilly New England weather!

Have a New Year’s wish? In Russia they write down a wish for the New Year, burn the paper they wrote it on, put the ashes in their champagne, and drink it before midnight. Sounds like a bit of a fire hazard but hey, it’s a great way to internalize your wish!

To Thine Own Self Be True

Most of us feel compelled to make resolutions each New Year, and often resolutions are focused on getting healthier and more organized in the New Year.

A great way to kick off the New Year is a 30-day challenge. Most local gyms offer some type of 30-day bootcamp to get you fit for the New Year. The New Year is also not a bad time to get a membership as most gyms run competitive discounts for new members.

In the theme of 30-day challenges, there are also diets that include omitting certain foods and even alcohol for 30 days. The idea is to reset your body and get you into the habit of making better choices moving forward.

Getting organized, on the other hand, can take a little longer than 30 days but has lasting positive effects the whole year through. A good way to get started is consolidation.

Using one calendar for everything . In the age of having our calendars right on our phones it is very helpful to keep everything in one accessible calendar. If you’re old-school and prefer it written down that’s fine too! So long as it is portable and carries all of your obligation, events, etc

Organization can be daunting for some of us. A great way to overcome that is asking for help! One way to do that is to enlist a life coach or a professional organizer. A helping hand can go a long way in getting your New Year started clutter- and stress-free.

One way to do that is to enlist a life coach or a professional organizer. A helping hand can go a long way in getting your New Year started clutter- and stress-free. Get your finances in order. Speaking of consolidation, if you’ve over-extended yourself through credit card spending, you might want to visit your local bank and find out if a consolidation loan would lower your overall interest rate and help you pay down your debt faster.

Should you Stay or Should You Go?

Staying: A home celebration can be a great way to have fun without the hustle and bustle of New Year’s Eve parties. And on the heels of a winter storm, New Year’s Eve travel might still be a little tricky, depending on how far you’re traveling.

Low-key but lovely

Staying in on New Year’s Eve does not have to be boring. You can still dress your best and cook up some special holiday fare, even if it’s just you and your BFF. No need to go out when you can bring the party to you! This a great time to connect with old friends and celebrate with new ones. With UberEats available in Manchester, heck, you can even keep your kitchen tidy and call for some good eats to be delivered.

Themed New Year’s parties

On the other hand, you could be fancy and throw a formal party. This gives guests the opportunity to go “all out” without the big bill at the end of the night.

Not feeling the gown or tux? Opt for flipped collars and big hair. That’s right, I’m talking about a decade party! Whether it’s the totally cool ‘90s, the party-hardy ‘80s, or the groovy ‘70s (you get the point) it gives guests the opportunity to get creative and let go!

Kids Just Want to Party

There’s more to celebrating with the kids than banging pots and pans. Check out these 15 crafty ideas to get the kids in on the fun, including homemade noisemakers. And don’t forget the tried and true tradition of hunkering down to watch the ball drop in Times Square televised via Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.

Going: For those of us looking to be out in the world on NYE we’ve listed some of the great local options below: