New Year’s Eve 2020: Go out or stay home, we’ve got you covered

MANCHESTER, NH — Another new year another #newme challenge on Facebook and last-minute plans that need to be strung together. With December holidays dominating our minds it is no wonder that most of us are left scrambling the week before New Years. Well, you’re in luck because this article is for those of us who did not make their plans months in advance.
Traditions, old and new
The New Year consists of so many traditions that are rooted in starting off your New Year on the right foot. If you don’t already have a tradition you practice, now is as good a time as any to start a new one.
A tradition I grew up practicing is cleaning the house on New Year’s Eve and eating 12 grapes at midnight.
Eating 12 grapes is a tradition that originated in Spain. Each grape represents the 12 months of the New Year. It is thought to bring luck and prosperity into your New Year.
In the Philippines they keep the doors and windows open on New Year’s Eve as a way of letting out all the bad energy and inviting new energy in. Try at your own risk in this chilly New England weather!
Have a New Year’s wish? In Russia they write down a wish for the New Year, burn the paper they wrote it on, put the ashes in their champagne, and drink it before midnight. Sounds like a bit of a fire hazard but hey, it’s a great way to internalize your wish!
To Thine Own Self Be True
Most of us feel compelled to make resolutions each New Year, and often resolutions are focused on getting healthier and more organized in the New Year.
A great way to kick off the New Year is a 30-day challenge. Most local gyms offer some type of 30-day bootcamp to get you fit for the New Year. The New Year is also not a bad time to get a membership as most gyms run competitive discounts for new members.
In the theme of 30-day challenges, there are also diets that include omitting certain foods and even alcohol for 30 days. The idea is to reset your body and get you into the habit of making better choices moving forward.
Getting organized, on the other hand, can take a little longer than 30 days but has lasting positive effects the whole year through. A good way to get started is consolidation.
- Using one calendar for everything. In the age of having our calendars right on our phones it is very helpful to keep everything in one accessible calendar. If you’re old-school and prefer it written down that’s fine too! So long as it is portable and carries all of your obligation, events, etc
- Organization can be daunting for some of us. A great way to overcome that is asking for help! One way to do that is to enlist a life coach or a professional organizer. A helping hand can go a long way in getting your New Year started clutter- and stress-free.
- Get your finances in order. Speaking of consolidation, if you’ve over-extended yourself through credit card spending, you might want to visit your local bank and find out if a consolidation loan would lower your overall interest rate and help you pay down your debt faster.
Should you Stay or Should You Go?
Staying: A home celebration can be a great way to have fun without the hustle and bustle of New Year’s Eve parties. And on the heels of a winter storm, New Year’s Eve travel might still be a little tricky, depending on how far you’re traveling.
Low-key but lovely
Staying in on New Year’s Eve does not have to be boring. You can still dress your best and cook up some special holiday fare, even if it’s just you and your BFF. No need to go out when you can bring the party to you! This a great time to connect with old friends and celebrate with new ones. With UberEats available in Manchester, heck, you can even keep your kitchen tidy and call for some good eats to be delivered.
Themed New Year’s parties
On the other hand, you could be fancy and throw a formal party. This gives guests the opportunity to go “all out” without the big bill at the end of the night.
Not feeling the gown or tux? Opt for flipped collars and big hair. That’s right, I’m talking about a decade party! Whether it’s the totally cool ‘90s, the party-hardy ‘80s, or the groovy ‘70s (you get the point) it gives guests the opportunity to get creative and let go!
Kids Just Want to Party
There’s more to celebrating with the kids than banging pots and pans. Check out these 15 crafty ideas to get the kids in on the fun, including homemade noisemakers. And don’t forget the tried and true tradition of hunkering down to watch the ball drop in Times Square televised via Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.
Going: For those of us looking to be out in the world on NYE we’ve listed some of the great local options below:
- If you’re in the mood for something funny Headliner’s Comedy Club should still have some tickets left for its 20th Annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Doubletree Hilton. Click here for info and ticket link. There are several other locations around NH having shows. Click here to see your options.
- Recycled Percussion at the Palace Theatre has three shows scheduled for Dec. 31 – and while there are a few tickets left, don’t worry – if it doesn’t fit your New Year’s Eve schedule, the boys will be performing six more shows through Jan. 4. Click here for tickets and info.
- Noon Year’s Eve Party at the Currier, a bit of kid-focused family-centric fun. Click here for details.
- Cowabunga’s Confetti Clowns NYE bash for the kiddos, doors open at 10 a.m. Click here for more info and tickets.
- Early NYE with Andrew Yang. Grab your political geek hat and noisemakers, you won’t want to miss this event at Stark Brewing Co. 8:30 – 10 p.m. Register here.
- The Shaskeen’s Epic NYE Event kicks off Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $50 and limited to the first 200 revelers. Click here for info.
- 2nd Annual NYE Bash for Charity at Club Manchvegas. Starts at 6 p.m. Click here for details.
- Electric Avenue Arcade is having an Anti-NYE party. Wear your jammies. Play some games. Just another night. Click here for more info.
- If trivia is your thing, Shoppers Pub has what you need – a New Year’s Eve Trivia night with Bill & Cody. Fun and games start at 8 p.m. Click here for details.
- Boards & Brews New Year’s Bash, play the games you love and get ready for some group game action. Tickets are $50. Click here for more info.
- Whiskey’s 20 New Year’s Eve featuring Shawn White and Jason Spivak. Click here for tickets and more info.
- Gaucho’s Brazilian Steak House is having a New Year’s Eve dinner party – buy tickets to include dinner or just come for the live music, dancing and chocolate fountain. Click here for info.
- New Year’s Eve Birch Bash with Litherman’s Ltd. at Birch on Elm. Tickets $60. Click here for morNe info.
- Bonfire Country Bar’s 2020 Kickin’ Country NYE Party – starts at 5 p.m., various ticket levels available. Click here for more.
- St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral New Year’s Eve Dance, tickets $50, click here for details.
- Element Lounge Prohibition is Over Roaring ‘20s themed NYE Party and Drag Show, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Click here for details.
- New Year’s Eve Bash at Village Trestle featuring the Bob Pratte Band, sponsored by AARP. No cover charge. Click here for details.
- Breezeway Pub New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., details here.