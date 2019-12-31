Fire from machine malfunction shuts down Londonderry Turnpike Dunkins

MANCHESTER, NH — You’ll have to get your coffee elsewhere, temporarily, if you are a regular at the Dunkin Donuts at 122 Londonderry Turnpike. That’s because a fire Monday shut down operations.

According to a report filed by District Fire Chief Michael Gamache, at about 4:15 p.m. fire crews responded to the coffee shop for a report of a fire. Employees first noticed smoke and then found that the backside of a cooking machine was on fire.

Dunkin employees used a fire extinguisher attempting to put out the flames but to no avail, so they evacuated and called 911. Fire crews arrived, disconnected the malfunctioning appliance and extinguished the fire which extended from the electrical outlet and up the adjacent wall.

Crews opened up the wall to extinguish the fire, which had breached the wall.

The Manchester Health Department was summoned to the scene and will work with management to get the restaurant open as soon as possible. It is expected that the restaurant will remain closed until Tuesday morning morning, possibly longer. Damage was estimated at $3,000.