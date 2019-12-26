Tickets for Noon Year’s Eve at the Currier going fast

MANCHESTER, NH – Ring in 2020 with kids at the Currier. Back by popular demand, the Currier Museum of Art will once again play host to its wildly popular annual Noon Year’s Eve party. The event has become Northern New England’s biggest family-friendly New Year’s event and ticket sales are limited. The museum will open on December 31 at 11 a.m., exclusively for those with tickets to this event. The celebration culminates at 2:30 p.m. with a New Year’s countdown and balloon drop.

Parents will have the unique opportunity to celebrate ringing in the New Year with their children in a safe and festive atmosphere hours before the official ball drop at midnight. Participants get to enjoy outdoor activities like fire performances, art-making, face painting and a dance party. In addition, attendees can expect to be wowed by the astounding high-energy, family-friendly performances and live music performed by local musicians. The Morning Buzz’s Laura Boyce, from WHEB and Rock 101, will also be part of the celebration again this year, hosting the countdown with the crowd for Noon Year’s. The celebration marks the New Year with bubble-wrap fireworks and a huge balloon drop. Everyone is encouraged to wear their party best!

“We are excited that families continue to want to share this special holiday-time with their children and join the Currier Museum in ringing in the New Year – a little early,” stated Karen Graham, Deputy Director of the Currier Museum. “This event is so much fun and we know families love this special time together celebrating the New Year in the museum.”

This one-of-a-kind event started in 2012 and each year hundreds of parents and their kids participate. A variety of kid-friendly food will be available for purchase in the Currier’s Winter Garden Café. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information please click here. All children under 1 year old are free.

About the Currier

The Currier Museum of Art is an internationally renowned art museum located in Manchester, N.H. The Currier features European and American paintings, decorative arts, photographs, and sculpture, including works by Picasso, Monet, O’Keeffe, Wyeth and LeWitt with exhibitions, tours and programs year-round.