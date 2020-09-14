New T-Bones in Concord draws dignitaries

CONCORD, N.H. – On Saturday, several elected officials and candidates for office this fall joined Great NH Restaurants Inc. as they opened their latest T-Bones location.

“The work that (Great NH Restaurants) have put in work is an example of the resilience that Granite Staters have shown throughout this pandemic,” said Matt Mowers, Republican nominee for the New Hampshire First Congressional District. “New Hampshire has come together under the leadership of Governor Sununu and we will come out on the other side of COVID stronger than ever.”

In addition to Mowers and Sununu, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and current U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) were on hand to celebrate the opening, which is expected to add 100 jobs to the state.

Following the first T-Bones in 1984, Concord marks the sixth T-Bones location and the 10th restaurant location in total for the Great NH Restaurants chain.