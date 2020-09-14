Police looking for suspect in Sept. 13 attempted robbery, stabbing

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 13, 2020, at approximately 4 p.m. Manchester Police responded to the Elliot Hospital for a report of a male who had come in with stab wounds.

The victim told police he had been walking his dog in the alleyway behind Dominos (located at 150 Amory St.) when he was approached by an unknown male. He reported that the male attempted to rob him. The two struggled and the suspect started swinging a knife around, stabbing the victim twice.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his 20s or 30s, medium-length haircut with a ”flip” on the front, tattoos on his neck, and another tattoo of a word around his eye. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You may also leave an anonymous tip online via the Manchester Crimeline or by calling 603-624-4040.