Democrats launch new voting information website

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Democratic Party, in coordination with the Democratic National Committee, announced a new website that they believe can help more than 5,000 Manchester voters across party affiliations expected to vote by mail for this November’s election.

The website, IWillVote.com, provides information on registering to vote, checking voter registration, voting by mail and requirements for voting in person in New Hampshire and in other states.

The website is also available in Spanish at VoyaVotar.com.

“However a voter chooses to cast their ballot, the updated IWillVote.com site makes it easy for Americans to exercise their right to participate in our democracy and ensure their voice is heard in this critical election,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.

According to the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office, 304,671 ballots were cast in last week’s state primary elections, smashing the previous record of 228,262 set in 2018. Among that tally, Democrats outnumbered Republicans in absentee voting (66,651 to 23,671) and Republicans outnumbered Democrats when it came to in-person voting (124,024 to 90,325).