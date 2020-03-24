National Guard in place to set up Nashua High School South as alternative medical treatment space

NASHUA, NH – Nashua High South is being set up with stretchers, hospital equipment, and supplies that may be needed for additional medical treatments.

The alternative care facilities are being set up in multiple locations across New Hampshire. The facilities are designed to handle any surge in people falling ill should the space is needed.

The Nashua location is being set up with 180 beds and is set up in two gymnasiums.

The NH National Guard, Nashua Fire, Nashua Health and Nashua CERT are working at the school.

A similar facility was set up in Manchester at the SNHU Spirou Field House on Monday.

Slide show below by Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.