Check the list: #MobilizeMHT is a resource for those looking for ways to help during COVID-19 emergency

MANCHESTER, NH – State Rep. Matt Wilhelm has initiated a resource for Manchester residents, organizations and businesses.

For those who want to safely help fellow Queen City residents during the COVID19 pandemic, there is a dynamic list of known in-kind donation requests and volunteer opportunities. You can access the Google doc here.

Anyone unable to access the list can email us at carolrobidoux@manchesterinklink.com (subject line #mobilizemht list) and we’ll send it to you directly.

If you would like to be added to the list, contact Wilhelm at matt.wilhelm@leg.state.nh.us.