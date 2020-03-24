Free meals for first responders in Manchester, delivered

MANCHESTER, NH – Lenny and Nancy Abreu want to do more than worry about the economic prospects of a restaurant owner at a time like this. So they’ve decided to do what theye does best: Serve up some food.

“Whatever we can do we want to do,” says Lenny Abreu, who is trying to get the word out around Manchester that he will feed first responders on his own dime, and deliver it to wherever they are.

The Abreus are going to focus their resources available through their popular retro eatery, Nancy’s Diner in Nashua. The couple currently are in the process of opening New Hampshire’s first Golden Corral which, pre-COVID19, was slated to open in the next few months.

“We’re just trying to help our first responders in this time of crisis,” Abreu said.

Anyone who would like to take Abreu up on this offer should call him at 603-490-1791 or via email at lnproperties.abreu088@gmail.com