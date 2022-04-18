Morse lays out tax plan in front of Hassan’s office on tax deadline day

MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senate Candidate Chuck Morse commemorated the federal tax filing deadline on Monday with a press conference in front of Maggie Hassan’s office where he discussed his vision for reforming America’s tax structure if elected.

Morse, the sitting president of the New Hampshire Senate, attempted to chainsaw to the U.S. tax code during the event after stating he would eliminate various taxes and reform other parts of the tax code.

“No day clearly demonstrates the DC way of doing things and the 603 way of doing things than tax day,” said Morse.

Morse spokesperson Joe Sweeney said that Morse is currently the only candidate with a released policy platform on taxes.

Terese Grinnell protested during the event, voicing her frustration with Morse’s support of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s policies as well as frustration as what she says is Morse’s lack of action against globalism and against COVID-19 restrictions.

Grinnell said she frustrated at both parties, but is supporting former U.S. General Don Bolduc for the Republican nomination to face Hassan in the fall.

“General Bolduc has shown that he is for brining and keeping our federal dollars in our backyards,” said Grinnell. “I work hard for my money and if I have $20, and I see someone cold and homeless, I would rather buy them a sweatshirt versus sending it to Washington where there’s so much corruption in the hopes of ever seeing it go back to this person who’s cold sitting in front of me, because even then that money would likely come with strings attached if it didn’t just disappear.”

New Hampshire Democratic Party spokesperson Gates MacPherson was also at the event protesting Morse.

“Not even Chuck Morse’s disastrous press conference — where he was protested by anti-vaxxers and couldn’t even get his own prop to work — can distract from the fact that just last week, Morse blocked a state gas tax holiday and denied much-needed relief to Granite Staters,” said MacPherson.