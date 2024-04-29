May 2 is Taco Tour 2024: Where to park, what to know and how to make the most of ‘World’s Largest Taco Tour’

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Now is a good time to plan your Taco Tour strategy for maximum enjoyment, and we’ve here to help.

This annual event, organized by the hard-working crew over at the Greater Manchester Chamber, has become a signature city event, showcasing our top-notch eateries and welcoming atmosphere.

Below is a cheat sheet with everything you need to know, including a quick link to the official Taco Tour map at the end.

⇒ Click here to explore the official Taco Tour Website.

Bring Cash

Although some taco booths may accept Venmo or other quick-pay options, cash is king and will be the quickest way to achieve maximum taco satisfaction. Tacos are $3 so make sure to bring a fist-full of one-dollar bills.

After the tacos have been tasted you can vote for your favorites at the link above.

Volunteer Options

If you’d like to help out by being a Taco Tour Guide, it’s not too late. Click here.

Road Closures

Elm Street will be closed on May 2nd from 12 – 9 p.m.

Complete closure of Elm Street between Granite and Bridge streets

Chestnut Street will remain open however all roads will be closed at Chestnut Street headed westerly towards Elm Street inside this area.

Lake Avenue and Granite Street will also remain open as well as Bridge Streeet.

Closures include:

Elm from Bridge to Granite

Hanover up to Chestnut

Lowell up to Kosciusko

Merrimack up to Barrister Lane

If you typically park on the street in one of these areas, and don’t move your vehicle before 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd, you will be towed.

Where to Park Your Car – and Bike

You are encouraged to download the Official Taco Tour Manchester Map, and plan your route accordingly.

Parking options are noted on the map.

Bike Parking is available at Stanton Plaza thanks to Queen City Bike Collective. Please – no bike riding during the event for the safety of all pedestrians.

RSVP here for Bike Parking Tickets

Some suggestions:

Park at the DoubleTree Parking Garage and start your tour @ Shopper’s

Park at Victory Garage and start your tour @ Consuelos’s

Park at the Hartnett Lot and start your tour @ Alley Cat Pizzeria

Park at the SNHU Garage and start your tour @ The Patio

Park at Arms Park and start your tour @ Stark Brewing