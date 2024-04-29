May 2 is Taco Tour 2024: Where to park, what to know and how to make the most of ‘World’s Largest Taco Tour’

MANCHESTER, NH – Now is a good time to plan your Taco Tour strategy for maximum enjoyment, and we’ve here to help.
This annual event, organized by the hard-working crew over at the Greater Manchester Chamber, has become a signature city event, showcasing our top-notch eateries and welcoming atmosphere.
Below is a cheat sheet with everything you need to know, including a quick link to the official Taco Tour map at the end.
⇒ Click here to explore the official Taco Tour Website.
Bring Cash
Although some taco booths may accept Venmo or other quick-pay options, cash is king and will be the quickest way to achieve maximum taco satisfaction. Tacos are $3 so make sure to bring a fist-full of one-dollar bills.
Online Voting
After the tacos have been tasted you can vote for your favorites at the link above.
Volunteer Options
If you’d like to help out by being a Taco Tour Guide, it’s not too late. Click here.
Road Closures
- Elm Street will be closed on May 2nd from 12 – 9 p.m.
- Complete closure of Elm Street between Granite and Bridge streets
- Chestnut Street will remain open however all roads will be closed at Chestnut Street headed westerly towards Elm Street inside this area.
- Lake Avenue and Granite Street will also remain open as well as Bridge Streeet.
Closures include:
Elm from Bridge to Granite
Hanover up to Chestnut
Lowell up to Kosciusko
Merrimack up to Barrister Lane
If you typically park on the street in one of these areas, and don’t move your vehicle before 12 p.m. on Thursday, May 2nd, you will be towed.
Where to Park Your Car – and Bike
You are encouraged to download the Official Taco Tour Manchester Map, and plan your route accordingly.
Parking options are noted on the map.
Bike Parking is available at Stanton Plaza thanks to Queen City Bike Collective. Please – no bike riding during the event for the safety of all pedestrians.
RSVP here for Bike Parking Tickets
Some suggestions:
Park at the DoubleTree Parking Garage and start your tour @ Shopper’s
Park at Victory Garage and start your tour @ Consuelos’s
Park at the Hartnett Lot and start your tour @ Alley Cat Pizzeria
Park at the SNHU Garage and start your tour @ The Patio
Park at Arms Park and start your tour @ Stark Brewing
- Park at Pearl Street Lot and start your tour @ The Farm
Alternative Transportation: Don’t want to bother with parking? Take an Uber or Lyft from a location outside of Downtown!
Suggested Uber/Lyft delivery locations outside of road closures would be Victory Street Garage, SNHU Arena or The Farm.
Participating Retailers w/ fun taco-themed items and activities:
The Magic Man, Dasean Greene will be performing at Diz’s Cafe, the Stonyfield Family Zone at the YMCA and throughout the event
Stop by the Manchester Animal Shelter’s booth to enter their doggie costume contest and visit their doggie water station
Ted Herbert’s Music School will be performing by City Hall Plaza throughout the event
Doug The Devil Stick Man will be performing his devil stick & comedy routine at the Stonyfield Family Zone at the YMCA
Wicked Joyful is hosting a Taco Tour after party with Carissa Johnson, Cozy Throne, & more at 9 p.m. at The Shaskeen
AR Workshop will have Taco Tour Candles & DIY Taco Tour Ornaments, and music by The Real Music School
Crimson and Clover Florist is right by AR Workshop and will have fun flowers!
Dew Collective will be hosting a photo-booth and flowers
Granite State Escape is running a scavenger hunt throughout the event! Visit their booth for details
Taste & Art of Greece will be showcasing their Greek goodies on Hanover Street
Beeze Tees is the official home of Taco Tour Manchester merchandise
The Terracotta Room will be serving up its good vibes and taco-themed merch
Live Music starting 4 p.m. at the M&T Bank Bandstand Stage located at Elm & Bridge streets.
⇒ Click here for musical lineup.