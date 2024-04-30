This Day in City Hall History: Aldermen get details on Comcast merger

It’s April 30, 2024 and on this day in Manchester City Hall history, we look back to a special public hearing of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BMA) in 2002 to discuss a shift in the city’s cable television services.

A few months earlier, AT&T announced that its broadband services would be merged with Comcast, creating a new company called AT&T Comcast. To this point, AT&T’s broadband division was a cable television provider for Manchester and under the Cable Communications Policy Act of 1984, municipalities have certain regulatory oversight powers of cable companies within their jurisdictions. In this case, the law allowed the BMA to consider the new merged company’s financial, technical and legal ability to operate a cable system under the existing license AT&T had with the city.

Leslee Stewart of North Bend Drive, who was serving on the Manchester School Board at that time, recommended that a third public access channel specifically for educational use be added to the public and government channels already operated by Manchester Community Television.

Eric Sawyer of Wilmont Street was concerned with customer support and asked the BMA to press the new company to ensure that it would act as a responsible business citizen of the city.

City Clerk Leo Bernier said that since the 1970s, 98 percent of all cable television complaints given to the city clerk’s office were resolved within 72 hours by AT&T and approximately 70 percent were regarding rate increases.

Assistant City Solicitor Patrick Arnold asked a variety off questions over proposed technical upgrades at JFK Coliseum as well as regarding AT&T Comcast’s 394 Form and how the newly structured company would be able to serve Manchester residents.

AT&T Broadband Director of Government Affairs Liz Graham and AT&T Manager of Government Affairs for New Hampshire Jerry Reese responded that upgrades were still on their way to JFK. The pair also indicated that the merger primarily dealt with the two companies’ stockholders. They also noted some details on the new structure and there would not be any change at the Manchester level, but added that granular details could not be provided until Hart-Scott-Rodino approval was provided.

On June 25, 2002, Reese told the BMA Committee on Administration and Information Systems that the approval would likely be finalized by late August. On July 17, 2002, the BMA ratified the transfer in a phone poll placed in the consent agenda of that day’s meeting. Only Alderman David Wihby’s opposition prevented a unanimous vote on the poll.